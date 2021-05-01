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'Emergency Measures' a permanent threat? | Dr David Thunder
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10 views • May 01, 2021
As we mark the one-year anniversary of the first lockdown and the renewal for another six months of the Coronavirus Act, we revisit the measures introduced in the past 12 months and ask what impact short-term ‘emergency’ restrictions are having long term on individual freedoms and constitutional democracy.
I’m joined by Dr David Thunder, researcher and lecturer in moral, political, and social philosophy at the University of Navarra’s Institute for Culture & Society. Among the specific issues he addresses in his work are integrity in public life and the preconditions for a free and flourishing social and political order.
We’ll touch on all of these as we consider the apparently long-term nature of short-term measures, whether a more decentralised political system could have had a favourable impact on the outcome of the pandemic, and what a vaccine passport could mean for social equality and human freedom.
Join us on Monday 29th March at 17:00 GMT
Please subscribe to the Pandemic Podcast here: http://www.danjgregory.com/pandemic
I’m joined by Dr David Thunder, researcher and lecturer in moral, political, and social philosophy at the University of Navarra’s Institute for Culture & Society. Among the specific issues he addresses in his work are integrity in public life and the preconditions for a free and flourishing social and political order.
We’ll touch on all of these as we consider the apparently long-term nature of short-term measures, whether a more decentralised political system could have had a favourable impact on the outcome of the pandemic, and what a vaccine passport could mean for social equality and human freedom.
Join us on Monday 29th March at 17:00 GMT
Please subscribe to the Pandemic Podcast here: http://www.danjgregory.com/pandemic
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