⚓️Northern Fleet's search & rescue exercise - if a distress call was received from a submarine

⚓️ Northern Fleet's search and rescue duty forces conduct training exercise on assisting submarine in Barents Sea



▫️ According to the scenario of the exercise, a distress call was received from a submarine. On the base of the territorial command and control centre of the Northern Fleet, a search and rescue centre was deployed.



▫️ One of the key features of this exercise was the landing of a deep-submergence rescue vehicle AS-34 on a bow coaming area of an emergency submarine, which was positioned at a certain angle.



✅ According to a preliminary assessment, the Northern Fleet's search and rescue duty forces accomplished the assigned tasks of the exercise and met the required standards.



The Northern Fleet conducts rescue exercises at sea on a regular basis. During such exercises, the servicemen improve their professional skills in resolving various emergency and crisis situations.



🔹 Russian Defence Ministry

Adding:

#Summary On the morning of June 9, 2026



▪️ During the night, the enemy attacked Sevastopol and Crimea with drones, targeting the peninsula's energy and logistics infrastructure. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are disseminating footage of the new strike UAV "Behemoth", used to attack the peninsula (claimed range - up to 300 km, speed - up to 200 km/h, combat load - up to 75 kg). Several drones flying towards Moscow and Sochi were shot down. In total, over the night, 140 UAVs were destroyed over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga, Kursk, Orel, Tula regions, the Moscow region, Crimea, the Azov and Black Seas.



▪️ The Russian Armed Forces attacked targets in Kharkov and Chuguiv. In Kharkov, the city administration confirms a dozen hit "administrative and production premises". The enemy notes an increase in fire impact on the Kharkiv-Sumy logistics.



▪️ On the Sumy front, in the Shostka district, the assault aircraft of the Northern Military District are engaged in firefights in Bachevsk. In the Sumy region, our forces are advancing in Ivolzhansk, Pisarevka, in the village of Nova Sich and its surroundings.



▪️ From the Belgorod region, footage of a powerful strike has emerged. In the village of Borisovka, an FPV drone attacked a commercial facility, and two victims were taken to the hospital. In the Grayvoron district, in the village of Glotovo, a woman received multiple shrapnel injuries during the detonation of an FPV drone. In the village of Belovskoe, preliminarily, five civilian women were injured. In the village of Dunayka in the Grayvoron district, an FPV drone attacked a private house, injuring a 14-year-old boy.



▪️In Kupyansk, small groups of Russian forces are infiltrating into the southeast of the city. The enemy is deploying reserves and conducting active operations with tactical UAVs.



▪️ In Krasnyi Liman, our troops are fighting in the city center and in the area of the Liman railway station, and small groups of infantry are infiltrating around the city.



▪️Northeast of Konstantinovka, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of the Khimik (Molocharka) settlement. Fierce battles for multi-story buildings are taking place on the western outskirts of the city. High-intensity combat is ongoing.



▪️In the south of the Dobropillia direction, clashes are reported in the Grishino area.



▪️ In the Dnepropetrovsk region, on the northern section of the Eastern Group of Forces, troops are penetrating the enemy's defense lines northwest of the village of Alexandrograd, conducting offensive operations in a forested area beyond the Volchya River.



▪️In the Zaporozhye region, a significant part of small settlements in the frontline areas of the Zaporozhye region are facing prolonged power outages - the infrastructure is under constant attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).



▪️The Chongar Bridge to Crimea was almost immediately attacked after the heads of the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions announced the resumption of reverse traffic for cars. The enemy managed to break through the fire of the State Emergency Service (SES). The enemy reacted instantly as part of its military operation to blockade the peninsula. As a result, the bridge from the Kherson region was again damaged.



▪️In the Kherson region, the AFU attacked a gas station where there was a queue for refueling at the time, and a man was killed.



The summary was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors