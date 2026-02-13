Date: Feb. 13, 2026. Lesson 30-2026. Title: The Bread That Brings Life

In this Faith Friday edition of Morning Manna, the focus turns to John 6:49, where Jesus contrasts the manna eaten by Israel in the wilderness with the life He alone provides. Though their fathers ate manna and still died, Christ reveals that temporary provision can never produce eternal life. The verse exposes the danger of trusting in past religious experiences or outward provision while missing the living Bread standing before them. Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine why yesterday’s miracles cannot sustain today’s soul and how only Christ Himself gives life that death cannot take away.

Lesson 30-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





