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Animal Sacrifice on Mount of Olives Jerusalem
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18 views • May 23, 2020
70 nations conference with animal sacrifice on Mount of Olives. Sanhedrin arranged animal sacrifice, that Gentile representative performed on the Mount of Olives. Jesus the Messiah ended animal sacrifice system, because He is eternal sin offering. We are living in the end of times, in which iniquity of abomination is increasing. Finnish subtitles.
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