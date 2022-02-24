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CDC Exposed
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49 views • February 24, 2022
Media Blackout
* They lied to us about the jabs and withheld COVID data.
* Do they have other info that ‘isn’t ready for primetime’?
* What else are they lying about?
* The CDC, Big Pharma and MSM all have the same agenda: to keep us in a permanent pandemic for profits and power.
* They can’t admit their corrupt motives — and now they’re in too deep.
* The left plays politics with ‘the science’.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 23 February 2022
* They lied to us about the jabs and withheld COVID data.
* Do they have other info that ‘isn’t ready for primetime’?
* What else are they lying about?
* The CDC, Big Pharma and MSM all have the same agenda: to keep us in a permanent pandemic for profits and power.
* They can’t admit their corrupt motives — and now they’re in too deep.
* The left plays politics with ‘the science’.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 23 February 2022
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