"I AM THE MAJORITY" MARK ROBINSON AT GREENSBORO NC CITY COUNCIL ON GUN CONTROL

April 7th, 2018.CitizensOutpostCitizensOutpost116 subscribersOn Tuesday, while speaking during a city council meeting on curtailing gun violence, an African-American gun owner in North Carolina blasted government officials who want to restrict gun rights of law-abiding citizens.The city council meeting was held to determine whether the community should cancel an upcoming gun show which is "held twice yearly at the Coliseum, a city-owned building," WFMY News reported."When are you all gonna start standing up for the majority? ... I'm the majority! I'm a law-abiding citizen who's never shot anybody," Mark Robinson said. "It seems every time we have one of these shootings, nobody wants to put the blame where it goes, which is at the shooter's feet. You want to put it at my feet! It doesn't make any sense."“You want to restrict my right to buy a firearm and protect myself from some of the very people you are talking about in here tonight,” Robinson continued. “The law-abiding citizens of this community, of other communities we are the first ones taxed and the last ones considered.”****************************************CitizensOutpost100% Raw. ? Based. ? Red-pilled. | #MAGA | #GreatAwakening | #QAnon | ? Don't Tread on Me!