BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"I AM THE MAJORITY" MARK ROBINSON AT GREENSBORO NC CITY COUNCIL ON GUN CONTROL
What is happening
What is happening
9780 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
50 views • May 21, 2021
April 7th, 2018.

CitizensOutpost

CitizensOutpost

116 subscribers


On Tuesday, while speaking during a city council meeting on curtailing gun violence, an African-American gun owner in North Carolina blasted government officials who want to restrict gun rights of law-abiding citizens.

The city council meeting was held to determine whether the community should cancel an upcoming gun show which is "held twice yearly at the Coliseum, a city-owned building," WFMY News reported.

"When are you all gonna start standing up for the majority? ... I'm the majority! I'm a law-abiding citizen who's never shot anybody," Mark Robinson said. "It seems every time we have one of these shootings, nobody wants to put the blame where it goes, which is at the shooter's feet. You want to put it at my feet! It doesn't make any sense."

“You want to restrict my right to buy a firearm and protect myself from some of the very people you are talking about in here tonight,” Robinson continued. “The law-abiding citizens of this community, of other communities we are the first ones taxed and the last ones considered.”

****************************************
CitizensOutpost
100% Raw. ? Based. ? Red-pilled. | #MAGA | #GreatAwakening | #QAnon | ? Don't Tread on Me!

? https://citizensoutpost.com
? https://facebook.com/CitizensOutpost
? https://twitter.com/CitizensOutpost
? https://gab.ai/CitizensOutpost
? https://instagram.com/CitizensOutpost
Keywords
gun controlgunar 15criminalsfirearmcity council
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Five High-Alert Action Items to Accomplish Before the End of 2026

Five High-Alert Action Items to Accomplish Before the End of 2026

Mike Adams
Why You Will Survive the Coming Chaos

Why You Will Survive the Coming Chaos

Mike Adams
Camping essentials and emergency prep: Why a 12,000W portable camping stove belongs in your bug-out bag

Camping essentials and emergency prep: Why a 12,000W portable camping stove belongs in your bug-out bag

HRS Editors
Retired Air Force Colonel Warns Data Centers Could Put Nearby Residents at Risk

Retired Air Force Colonel Warns Data Centers Could Put Nearby Residents at Risk

Chase Codewell
The Faraday duffle bag: A digital lifeline in a surveillance-saturated world

The Faraday duffle bag: A digital lifeline in a surveillance-saturated world

HRS Editors
Beyond the salt shaker: Why pink Himalayan salt deserves a permanent spot in your prepper pantry

Beyond the salt shaker: Why pink Himalayan salt deserves a permanent spot in your prepper pantry

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy