Our Lord's Prophetic Message to Mystic Luisa Piccarreta on the Warning

The main purpose of the life and times of Luisa Piccarreta were for her to record Jesus’ teachings on the Divine Will and live in this Gift, but, she was also a victim soul unlike any other.





Her sufferings were intimately tied to our times, and her reparation responsible, in part, for mitigating the trials the Church and the world are now entering.





Jesus frequently showed Luisa what was coming upon the earth, visions that are now clearly coming to pass.





In several messages to Servant of God Luisa Piccarreta, Our Lord seems to point toward an event, or a series of events, that will bring the world into a state of mortification.





Here are the words of our Lord to Luisa on August 15, 1904:





I saw the whole Church, the wars which the religious must go through and which they must receive from others, and wars among societies.





There seemed to be a general uproar.





It also seemed that the Holy Father would make use of very few religious people, both for bringing the state of the Church, the priests and others to good order, and for the society in this state of turmoils.





Now, while I was seeing this, blessed Jesus told me: “Do you think that the triumph of the Church is far? ”





And I replied:





Yes indeed; who can put order in so many things that are messed up?





And He replied: On the contrary, I tell you that it is near.





It takes a clash, but a strong one, and therefore I will permit everything together, among religious and secular, so as to shorten the time.





And in the midst of this clash, all of big chaos, there will be a good and orderly clash, but in such a state of mortification, that men will see themselves as lost.





However, I will give them so much grace and light that they may recognize what is evil and embrace the truth…”





Several years later, on October 4th, 1917, Jesus laments that man is becoming so hard, that not even war itself is enough to shake him:





Man is becoming worse and worse.





He has accumulated so much pus within himself that not even the war managed to let this pus out.





War did not knock man down; on the contrary, it made him grow bolder.





The revolution will make him furious; misery will make him despair and will make him give himself to crime.





All this will serve, somehow, to make all the rot which he contains come out; and then, my Goodness will strike man, not indirectly through creatures, but directly from Heaven.





These chastisements will be like beneficial dew descending from Heaven, which will kill man’s ego; and he, touched by my hand, will recognize himself, will wake up from the sleep of sin, and will recognize His Creator.





Therefore, daughter, pray that everything may be for the good of man.





According to seers around the world, we have now entered into the times of great tribulation, our Calvary, the hour of the Passion of the Church.





For the faithful, this is not a cause for fear, but anticipation that Jesus is near, active, and triumphing over evil.





Jesus will triumph through increasing events in both the natural and spiritual sphere.





The coming Warning will strengthen the Church for her Passion, fill her with the graces of the Kingdom of the Divine Will, and ultimately lead her to The Resurrection of the Church.





Luisa Piccarreta was born in Corato in the Province of Bari, Italy on April 23, 1865 and died there in the odor of sanctity on March 4, 1947.





