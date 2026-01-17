We Are Blessed By His Blood Special ~ Truth is in the Blood ~

In today's discussion we will talk about freedom of choice being giving back to us as opposed to the mainstream trying to villainize people for having choice. We will talk about how the main-lie news will make us out to be the cause of a new pandemic, when the vaccines have created the pandemic. We will also talk about the group known as "blessed by His Blood." Finally, we will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire, episode 459: the truth in our blood.





References:

- e459: The Truth in Our Blood

https://rumble.com/v74dhi2-episode-459-the-truth-in-our-blood.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCs9qMkPYzg

- An Inconvenient Study

https://rumble.com/v708dfw-an-inconvenient-study-feature-film.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m&sci=92b6128c-0a90-4caa-b51e-bf3a05c34322

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab

https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- TTAV: Presents Remedy

https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

+ https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html

+ https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/

- William Casey's misinformation statement

https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce

- Vaccines' Amen by Aaron Siri

https://vaccinesamen.com/

- 'MAHA' Movement A Threat To Public Health? | The View

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAYXPagdf-c



