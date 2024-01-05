WAR APPROACHES YEMEN, LEBANON

Tensions are mounting in Yemen and Lebanon as a result of the ongoing Israeli war on the Palestinian Gaza Strip.





In Yemen, the Houthis (Ansar Allah) have been launching strikes against southern Israel and attacking ships related to the country in the Red Sea in order to support the Hamas Movement and other factions in Gaza. Meanwhile in Lebanon, Hezbollah has been launching cross-border attacks against Israel since the war in the Strip first broke out. Both groups are a part of the so-called Axis of Resistance which is led by Iran.





In recent weeks, the United States and Israel stepped up military operations against both the Houthis and Hezbollah, causing serious tensions.





On December 18, the U.S. responded to recent Houthi attacks by launching Operation Prosperity Guardian to “ensure the safety of maritime traffic” in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab and Gulf of Aden.





On December 31, helicopters of the U.S.-led coalition sank three boats of the Houthis that attacked the cargo ship Hangzhou off Yemen’s shores, killing at least ten fighters. The deadly engagement heightened tensions between Washington and the Houthis. However, it failed to deter the group which attacked another cargo ship, the CMA CGM Tage, on January 3. The U.S. and its allies escalated on the same day by issuing a final warning to the Houthis.





Reports indicate that the U.S. may be about to launch strikes against Yemen. The Houthis warned before that they would respond to any attack.





Meanwhile in Lebanon, Israel escalated its military operations on January 2 by assassinating Saleh al-Arouri, deputy leader of Hamas, in the Beirut suburb of Dahiye, a stronghold of Hezbollah.





A drone strike killed the senior Hamas official along with two Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades commanders, Samir Findi Abu Amer and Azzam al-Aqraa Abu Ammar, and four other members of the movement.





The assassination was a serious violation of the rules of engagement with Hezbollah. The group vowed to respond on the same day and on January 3 its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, warned Israel that it will face a fight “without limit” if it went to war with Lebanon.





The Israeli decision to assassinate al-Arouri in Dahiye was likely meant to provoke Hezbollah, possibly to justify opening a new front against Lebanon.





Overall, war appears to be approaching both Yemen and Lebanon. Recent incidents in both countries show how the U.S. and Israel are actively working to provoke a conflict in the Middle East with Iran and its allies.









https://southfront.press/war-approaches-yemen-lebanon/