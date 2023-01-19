Raw & Reel: The Christian Response to Andrew & Tristan Tate- Keeping Wolves At Bay

In what is our most Raw and Reel episode yet with the Gibson Girls, we bring a Christian’s perspective to a couple of guys who have recently been making waves in truth movement. #AndrewTate has been on Alex Jones, Tucker Carlson & even Piers Morgan. Andrew and his brother Tristan were recently arrested in Romania on sex trafficking & money laundering charges. A deeper look into the past of these bros paints a troubling picture especially for Christian patriots. Do we, in the name of freedom of speech, defend everyone, even criminals, even those whose lives go against the moral and spiritual foundation of America? Andrew & Tate made millions of dollars by using very young women as online prostitutes. They admit to being internet pimps, to defrauding, lying, cheating, and more. They admit they have done illegal things that would land them in jail. What would Jesus say to the Tate brothers? Repent. Read More:



Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%!Jeremiah 5:7 How shall I pardon thee for this? thy children have forsaken me, and sworn by them that are no gods: when I had fed them to the full, they then committed adultery, and assembled themselves by troops in the harlots' houses. 8 They were as fed horses in the morning: every one neighed after his neighbour's wife...............

14 Wherefore thus saith the Lord God of hosts, Because ye speak this word, behold, I will make my words in thy mouth fire, and this people wood, and it shall devour them.........................

26 For among my people are found wicked men: they lay wait, as he that setteth snares; they set a trap, they catch men.

27 As a cage is full of birds, so are their houses full of deceit: therefore they are become great, and waxen rich.