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Cancer is a Microparasitical Infection, and We All Have It
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71 views • September 17, 2020
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Cancer Research is the best funded branch of medical research in the world, with billions of Dollars being spent on it every year. Yet, so far, the cancer death rates are still going up and there is no real solution in sight. Or is there one?
In this video we try to answer this question by looking at the mainstream cancer development theories as well as a scientifically well-documented alternative one, which might lead us to a better and more accurate understanding on how we develop cancer.
Please like, share & subscribe.
Stay healthy!
You can also support us directly via a Paypal donation here:
https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=MTRVBXZWNKZZ2&source=url
Do not hesitate to contact us with your questions and for personal advice: https://lyranara.info/contact/
Cancer Research is the best funded branch of medical research in the world, with billions of Dollars being spent on it every year. Yet, so far, the cancer death rates are still going up and there is no real solution in sight. Or is there one?
In this video we try to answer this question by looking at the mainstream cancer development theories as well as a scientifically well-documented alternative one, which might lead us to a better and more accurate understanding on how we develop cancer.
Please like, share & subscribe.
Stay healthy!
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