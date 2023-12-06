For the isolated Putin, the UAE organizes isolated aerial performances by aerobatic teams.
Adding something else aircraft related:
The United Aircraft Corporation has patented a modular modification for the light tactical aircraft Su-75 "Checkmate," allowing the cockpit section of the aircraft to be changed based on current tasks, switching between a single-seat or two-seat cabin, or an unmanned module.
This information is derived from the patent available to TASS agency.
