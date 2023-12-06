Create New Account
For PUTIN's Arrival - The UAE Organized an isolated Aerial Performances by Aerobatic Flight Teams
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
For the isolated Putin, the UAE organizes isolated aerial performances by aerobatic teams.

Adding something else aircraft related:

The United Aircraft Corporation has patented a modular modification for the light tactical aircraft Su-75 "Checkmate," allowing the cockpit section of the aircraft to be changed based on current tasks, switching between a single-seat or two-seat cabin, or an unmanned module.

This information is derived from the patent available to TASS agency.



Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

