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Not Yours To Give: Congress Continues To Give Away Money In "Relief" Bills
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10 views • February 22, 2021
The US Congress continues to put forward bills to give money to every Tom, Dick, Harry, bankster and corporation that they can. But the money is not authorized to be coined or spent that they are proposing. It's not theirs to give.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/not-yours-to-give-the-money-congress-continues-to-give-away-in-relief-bills/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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