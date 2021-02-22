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Not Yours To Give: Congress Continues To Give Away Money In "Relief" Bills
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
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10 views • February 22, 2021
The US Congress continues to put forward bills to give money to every Tom, Dick, Harry, bankster and corporation that they can. But the money is not authorized to be coined or spent that they are proposing. It's not theirs to give.

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/not-yours-to-give-the-money-congress-continues-to-give-away-in-relief-bills/

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donald trumpcongressjoe bidengoldsilvertheftstealingcharitytim brownsons of libertycovid reliefdavy crocketjust weights and measures
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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