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Feed Your Gut: The Critical Nutrient 95% of Americans Miss
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Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com


- Prebiotic fibers and resistant starches nourish beneficial gut bacteria, supporting microbiome balance and digestive health.

- Gut bacteria convert dietary fiber into anti-inflammatory fatty acids, reducing inflammation and strengthening immune system.

- Research links higher fiber consumption with lower blood pressure, cancer risks, cardiovascular disease, and mortality.

- Most Americans consume insufficient fiber daily, despite recommendations encouraging plant-based, prebiotic-rich dietary habits regularly nationwide.

- Experts emphasize prebiotic foods may improve immunity, mental health, obesity prevention, and long-term wellness benefits.


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gut microbiomeprebioticsplant-based nutritioninflammationdietary fiber
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