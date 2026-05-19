Feed Your Gut: The Critical Nutrient 95% of Americans Miss

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- Prebiotic fibers and resistant starches nourish beneficial gut bacteria, supporting microbiome balance and digestive health.
- Gut bacteria convert dietary fiber into anti-inflammatory fatty acids, reducing inflammation and strengthening immune system.
- Research links higher fiber consumption with lower blood pressure, cancer risks, cardiovascular disease, and mortality.
- Most Americans consume insufficient fiber daily, despite recommendations encouraging plant-based, prebiotic-rich dietary habits regularly nationwide.
- Experts emphasize prebiotic foods may improve immunity, mental health, obesity prevention, and long-term wellness benefits.
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