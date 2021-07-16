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EntertheStars: Guess Who's Buyin All the Guns & C-19 Headlines? [13.07.2021]
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50 views • July 16, 2021
Pinned by EntertheStars 1 day ago
The France show will be in a few hours at the link below. Please subscribe there.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bCKrsm-luxE
Today's show links...
https://www.yahoo.com/news/fear-top-fear-why-anti-215902549.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/us-drilling-approvals-increase-despite-190805218.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/covid-19-not-vaccine-save-231542040.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/us-officials-flag-small-reaction-191810359.html
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/rob-schneider-covid-vaccine-second-amendment-171534005.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/american-arrested-haitian-presidents-killing-215305048.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/20-old-got-mysterious-syndrome-214205523.html
https://snipboard.io/ZfSKq0.jpg
https://snipboard.io/0sxXtq.jpg
9,769 views Streamed live on Jul 13, 2021
EntertheStars
99K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ALZ-rtZNuAA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ALZ-rtZNuAA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
The France show will be in a few hours at the link below. Please subscribe there.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bCKrsm-luxE
Today's show links...
https://www.yahoo.com/news/fear-top-fear-why-anti-215902549.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/us-drilling-approvals-increase-despite-190805218.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/covid-19-not-vaccine-save-231542040.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/us-officials-flag-small-reaction-191810359.html
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/rob-schneider-covid-vaccine-second-amendment-171534005.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/american-arrested-haitian-presidents-killing-215305048.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/20-old-got-mysterious-syndrome-214205523.html
https://snipboard.io/ZfSKq0.jpg
https://snipboard.io/0sxXtq.jpg
9,769 views Streamed live on Jul 13, 2021
EntertheStars
99K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ALZ-rtZNuAA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ALZ-rtZNuAA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
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