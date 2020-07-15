Dr. Annie Bukacek: COVID death certificates are being manipulated

I’ve been filling out death certificates for over 30 years.



More often than we want to admit, we don’t know with certainty the cause of death when we fill out death certificates. So even before we heard of COVID19, death certificates were based on assumptions and educated guesses that go unquestioned.



When it comes to COVID19, there is the additional data skewer that is, get this, there is no universal definition of COVID19 death.



The CDC, updated from yesterday, April 4th, still states that “mortality” data includes both confirmed and presumptive positive cases of COVID19.



Translation: the CDC counts both true COVID19 cases and speculative guesses of COVID19 the same.



They automatically over-estimate the real death numbers by their own admission.