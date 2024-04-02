Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
TUCKER CARLSON | How the Government Uses Fear-Mongering to Alter Your Brain
channel image
GalacticStorm
2227 Subscribers
Shop now
84 views
Published 17 hours ago

Molecular geneticist and immunologist Dr. Michael Nehls tells Tucker Carlson how fear-mongering is used to put people into mindless states of control. Why did the medical establishment push the Covid vax on the world even when they knew it didn’t work? Dr. Michael Nehls says it wasn’t about money. It was about conquering the human mind.


Unlock the full interview here:

How the Government Uses Fear-Mongering to Alter Your Brain -


https://bit.ly/3RCq6cc


Follow Tucker on X: https://x.com/TuckerCarlson


Text “TUCKER” to 44055 for exclusive updates.


#TuckerCarlson #DrMichaelNehls #zombiemode #brain #science #technology #mindcontrol #government #news #politics #human #genetics #virus #medical #health

Keywords
tucker carlsontucker carlson networkdr michael nehlstucker carlson uncensored

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket