Foolishness Of The Cross

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Paul's message to the Corinthians was that the gospel of Jesus Christ... was considered by all to be foolishness. Christian denominations today agree that the good news of the kingdom of heaven that Jesus preached is not foolishness. How much do they really believe that? In this video, you will see strong evidence to suggest that most Christians today are really no different to the Jews & the Greeks, who collectively viewed Jesus' gospel as a stumbling block, and foolishness.