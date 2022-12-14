Create New Account
Basketball Player Tamari Key (21) Will miss entire season due to Blood Clots...
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday |
Tennessee senior center Tamari Key will miss the rest of this season because of blood clots in her lungs, coach Kellie Harper said Thursday.

Doctors found the issue during testing. Key is expected to make a full recovery after treatment from University of Tennessee doctors, Harper said, adding that her sole concern is Key getting the medical care she needs to heal and return to full strength.

Source:
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cl6XyyOOg-C/?hl=en

https://www.seattletimes.com/sports/lady-vols-center-tamari-key-out-for-season-with-blood-clots/

blood clotslungsvaxxtamari key

