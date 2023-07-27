Boredom is the Problem

While boredom may seem like a minor issue compared to the other problems we face, I suspect it is ultimately the cause of all the woes of this and any other world.





---





DONATE: https://cahlen.org/gift

CONTACT: https://cahlen.org/contact

SUBSCRIBE: https://cahlen.org/subscribe

GEAR LIST: https://cahlen.org/gear

NOTICE: https://cahlen.org/notice