No wonder the Idaho establishment tried to silence Ammon Bundy, A true American Patriot!

Published 16 hours ago

The Idaho good old boys make millions off of children sex change surgeries. They are pushing a transgender/homosexual agenda in Idaho. I have exposed these people many times and they hate me for it. So, they use the liberal courts to financially destroy and try and silence me. Here is a good example of what I do to make them so motivated to silence me. St. Lukes ordered Youtube to take this video down once, we did some minor editing to satisfy Youtube and reposted it. Long live the truth!

Ammon Bundy

Please check out Ammon's website at https://www.peoplesrights.org







