Reliable cover for assault detachments

💥 Snipers of the Vostok Group of Forces eliminated drones, firing points, and manpower of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during assault detachments' offensive in Zaporozhye region.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry

Two Majors #Report for the morning of February 12, 2026

▪️ Kiev and Dnepropetrovsk were subjected to missile and "Grad" strikes. In the enemy's capital, Thermal Power Station No. 5 is again on fire, and there are reports of power outages, as well as a strike on Thermal Power Station No. 4. In addition, targets of the energy infrastructure were hit in Odessa.

▪️ In the Volgograd region, a fire broke out at a Russian Defense Ministry facility as a result of a AFU attack, and firefighting efforts are underway. In the Tambov region, a training building at the Industrial and Technological College was damaged, and the fire in the training workshops was extinguished. In the Rostov region, drones were shot down in three districts. During the day and evening, the enemy launched several missile strikes on the Belgorod region, and power outages were reported in several municipalities.

▪️ In the Bryansk region, an employee of the APK "Miratorg" was killed in the village of Brovnichi in the Klimovsky district as a result of an attack on the company.

▪️ On the Sumy front, the Group "North" is conducting battles in the previous sectors, and the enemy plans to redeploy units of the State Security Service of Ukraine from the western borders of Ukraine.

▪️ In the Kursk region, two people were injured in the village of Alekseevka in the Glushkovsky district as a result of a drone attack.

▪️ Belgorod region is under high-intensity attacks. In the village of Vsele Volchya Alexandrovka, an FPV drone attacked a car, and the driver was killed. Sixteen civilians were injured as a result of enemy strikes: in the area of the village of Ilek-Penkovka, in the cities of Belgorod and Gulyaypole, and in the villages of Golovino, Volchya Alexandrovka, Sevryukovo, and Dubovoe.

▪️ On the Kharkov front, the Group "North" reports that the Iskander tactical missile system and the Tornado multiple rocket launcher system hit a concentration of AFU reserves in the area of Pechenyegi.

▪️ On the Slavyansk front, the enemy admits our units' progress near Bondarnoe and Nikiforovka. Ahead are the dominant heights before Slavyansk.

▪️ West of Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk), the Russian Armed Forces are conducting offensive battles in Grishino, and the enemy notes the movement of our small groups in the area between Kotlino and Grishino.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, battles continue in Primorsky and near Lukyanovsky, and the enemy is counterattacking. A number of multi-story and private houses in the city of Vasilyevka were damaged by Ukrainian Armed Forces strikes, and a UAV of the AFU attacked the territory of an operating kindergarten in the village, and by the evening, there were no children in it.

▪️ In the Kherson region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to kill (https://t.me/osvedomitell_alex/32663) civilians on our side of the Dnieper with drones and artillery.

