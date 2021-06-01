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Don't be afraid to be yourself and whoever you want to be! [01.06.2021]
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20 views • June 01, 2021
Note: There are only TWO genders: Man and Woman...
But our children are manipulated via years of predictive programming aka mkultra that there are many many genders like the Stanic L.G.B.T.Q.I.A.+ (party, drik, smoke weed and take dobe and drugs and fuck everyone you can) that this is the 'norm' = "The New Normal". I meet (and know) theese 'people' every day and no one hides it, No, they brags of their satanic way of life. Sick Satanic Sexually Derailed world we all live in...
And the Dansih foreing minister Jeppe Kofod are still a Pedophile...
"Den danske udenrigsminister Jeppe Kofod er en pædofil... Dokumenteret [13.02.2021]"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING
9,973 views • Jun 1, 202
164.3K subscribers
https://youtu.be/9VNI-pr4F-E
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
Join the website: www.acallforanuprising.com
Stop video and sub to my main channels below:
Red/yellow channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/ucra2rfz8sh6dnbg3s_4sd4a
But our children are manipulated via years of predictive programming aka mkultra that there are many many genders like the Stanic L.G.B.T.Q.I.A.+ (party, drik, smoke weed and take dobe and drugs and fuck everyone you can) that this is the 'norm' = "The New Normal". I meet (and know) theese 'people' every day and no one hides it, No, they brags of their satanic way of life. Sick Satanic Sexually Derailed world we all live in...
And the Dansih foreing minister Jeppe Kofod are still a Pedophile...
"Den danske udenrigsminister Jeppe Kofod er en pædofil... Dokumenteret [13.02.2021]"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING
9,973 views • Jun 1, 202
164.3K subscribers
https://youtu.be/9VNI-pr4F-E
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
Join the website: www.acallforanuprising.com
Stop video and sub to my main channels below:
Red/yellow channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/ucra2rfz8sh6dnbg3s_4sd4a
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