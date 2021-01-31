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A free, (rigged) market | Michelle Malkin
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240 views • January 31, 2021
Michelle Malkin, in response to the GameStop / Wall Street and online investing situation, says "the free market has been rigged for the rich and politically powerful in Silicon Valley and on Wall Street while middle Americans have suffered economically and emotionally." - via Michelle Malkin
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