Meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Andrey Turchak, head of the Working Group on SMO issues. - ENG Text

Meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Andrey Turchak, head of the Working Group on SMO issues
🔻 Offers by Andrey Turchak
▪️Legislate the right to carry and use weapons for participants in territorial defense.
▪️ Fully equalize, including in terms of income, all participants in the special operation - both mobilized and contract soldiers.
▪️ Establish a unified federal standard for measures to support participants in a special operation and their families. For regions with low budget security, it is necessary to provide additional support.
▪️ Credit holidays should be extended to parents and adoptive parents of SMO members, not just wives and children.
▪️ Exclude combat and awards when calculating income for assigning payments to children.
▪️ Simplify requirements for proactive weapons development.
▪️ Establish July 1 as Combat Veteran's Day at the federal level.
🔻Vladimir Putin's statements
▪️It is necessary to ensure equal conditions for each of the Russian servicemen, removing disproportions between payments to contractors and volunteers.
The attitude of a person to the Motherland is important, and not to which category he belongs.
