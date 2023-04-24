Meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Andrey Turchak, head of the Working Group on SMO issues. - ENG Text

Meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Andrey Turchak, head of the Working Group on SMO issues





🔻 Offers by Andrey Turchak





▪️Legislate the right to carry and use weapons for participants in territorial defense.





▪️ Fully equalize, including in terms of income, all participants in the special operation - both mobilized and contract soldiers.





▪️ Establish a unified federal standard for measures to support participants in a special operation and their families. For regions with low budget security, it is necessary to provide additional support.





▪️ Credit holidays should be extended to parents and adoptive parents of SMO members, not just wives and children.





▪️ Exclude combat and awards when calculating income for assigning payments to children.





▪️ Simplify requirements for proactive weapons development.





▪️ Establish July 1 as Combat Veteran's Day at the federal level.





🔻Vladimir Putin's statements





▪️It is necessary to ensure equal conditions for each of the Russian servicemen, removing disproportions between payments to contractors and volunteers.





The attitude of a person to the Motherland is important, and not to which category he belongs.