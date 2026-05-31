The BIGGEST Truth, Health & Freedom Event | The Natural Freedom Summit

🌿 The Natural Freedom Summit is officially launching — and this is the online event you’ve been waiting for. Hosted by Cory Endrulat (Bigfoot Nature Fellowship) & Cynthia Mitchell (Affirm Life Daily Podcast), this is perhaps the biggest freedom, health, and natural living event of the year — if not the century.





🔗 Learn more, sign up or become a speaker: https://naturalfreedomsummit.com





🎤 CALLING ALL SPEAKERS!

We want YOU as a speaker. Share 3 practical action steps in ANY video format of your choice:

• Edited Video, Short Videos or Clips

• Interview At Any Length (About An Hour Maximum)

• Presentation With Slides





🌍 REAL-LIFE ACTION + ONLINE COMMUNITY

This isn’t just forums and talk. We’re building real projects:

• Cynthia: Collectively Sustainable (metro Atlanta)

• Cory: 5-Acre Bigfoot Food Forest near Tampa, FL





We’re showing SOLUTIONS, not just problems.





💚 DONATIONS & IMPACT

Donations support the summit and all the projects!

• We may plant a tree for every donation

• Personal thanks when the summit launches

• Funds are split to support Cynthia's work too





👕 MERCH AVAILABLE

Cool bags, hats, shirts — check it out on the website.





📧 CONTACT

• Summit email: [email protected]

• Cynthia’s email: on speaker inquiry form at the website





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🔥 TOPICS COVERED (Examples):

Natural Law | Voluntaryism | Unschooling | Civil Disobedience | Decentralization | Counter Economics | Psychosomatics | Ecopsychology | Ecospirituality | Permaculture | Stewardship | Self-Reliance | Natural Health | Holistic Freedom





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Together we create a bigger impact. This is about bringing communities together, helping smaller creators connect with bigger platforms, and guiding newcomers through a full truth journey — day by day, approachable and ground-level.





🌿 Join the movement. Be the change you want to see in the world.





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