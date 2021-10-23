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Dear Pro Vaxxers #2 - The Objective Facts Indicate That There Is Some Kind of Cover Up Going on
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130 views • October 23, 2021
If you survived the first "dear pro-vaxxers" video and you're still willing to take a critical thinking approach, let's explore the objective facts recognised by the pro vaxx narrative that show that there is an undeniable cover up going on in regards to the pandemic
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