Ep. 1915: Feds Anti-4A Motive, via Technocracy

I've done a rant, narrated articles & presented my commentary:
* ICE’s ‘Frightening’ Facial Recognition App is Scanning US Citizens Without Their Consent
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/government-surveillance/ices-frightening-facial-recognition-app-is-scanning-us-citizens
* DHS Wants States to Hand Over Driver’s License Data forCitizenship Checks
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/government-surveillance/dhs-wants-states-to-hand-over-drivers-license-data-for-citizenship-checks
* How the Ideology that Destroyed South Africa took over New York
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KvnUIfvYV_E
Music Credit by The Orchard Enterprises, Faster Than Light Introduction
Contact, [email protected]
#4A #Surveillance #Technocracy #Nullification2025 #DemoniacResistance