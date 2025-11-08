Ep. 1915: Feds Anti-4A Motive, via Technocracy

I've done a rant, narrated articles & presented my commentary:

* ICE’s ‘Frightening’ Facial Recognition App is Scanning US Citizens Without Their Consent

https://thefreethoughtproject.com/government-surveillance/ices-frightening-facial-recognition-app-is-scanning-us-citizens

* DHS Wants States to Hand Over Driver’s License Data forCitizenship Checks

https://thefreethoughtproject.com/government-surveillance/dhs-wants-states-to-hand-over-drivers-license-data-for-citizenship-checks

* How the Ideology that Destroyed South Africa took over New York

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KvnUIfvYV_E





Music Credit by The Orchard Enterprises, Faster Than Light Introduction





Contact, [email protected]





Donations:

* PayPal - https://paypal.me/LokiLuck3

* Cash App - https://cash.app/LokiLuck3





#4A #Surveillance #Technocracy #Nullification2025 #DemoniacResistance