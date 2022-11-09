Genocide Against Humans. (taken down mid stream on YT)

I am guessing Monsanto and others give lots of money to YT. All though this video came right from you tube. I got a strike midstream. This must be something they dont want you to know.. Much Love Grow your own if you can...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.