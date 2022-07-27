Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 26, 2022 - Map, Music, Eng Text

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 26, 2022





▪️Ukrainian formations shelled a warehouse near the Troebortnoe checkpoint in Bryansk Region. One person, a citizen of Moldova, was killed and three more were injured.





▪️Russian Armed Forces hit AFU positions in Khrinivka and Senkivka in Chernihiv Region; and Tovstodubove and Znob Novhorod'ske in Sumy Region.





▪️In the northern Kharkiv Region, positional fighting is taking place near Borshchova and Svitlychne. During the night, Russian Armed Forces launched a series of strikes on AFU deployment points in the central and southeastern part of Kharkiv.





▪️As reported in the evening, Allied Forces completely liberated Berestove on the route of Bakhmut-Lysychans'k.





▪️In Soledar direction, Wagner's PMC units completely liberated Pokrovs'ke opening the way for an offensive on Bakhmut (Artemivsk) from the east.





▪️ Wagner's PMC units has finally and completely knocked out AFU from the territory of Vuhlehirsʹka TES. The fighting for it had continued since the end May. Allied Forces encircled AFU units in Novoluhans'ke.





▪️A foreign mercenary base was hit in Kostyantynivka. Polish citizens were killed among others.





▪️During the night, AFU shelled a fuel base in the Budennovsk district of Donetsk and partially damaged the facility.





▪️In Zaporizhzhia Region, artillery duels continue. Russian Armed Forces hit AFU positions in Orikhiv, Kam'yans'ke, Shcherbaky and Zelene Pole.





▪️In the morning, Russian Armed Forces struck targets in Mykolaiv and damaged several infrastructure facilities.





▪️AFU failed an attempt to shell Kherson. Russian air defence repelled the attack.





▪️During the night, Russian forces hit several AFU facilities in Odesa Region. Facilities near Zatoka and Karolino-Bugaz, as well as an ammunition depot 1513 near Bilen'ke were targeted.