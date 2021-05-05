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Raindrop Vision & Message from God 5.5.21
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70 views • December 20, 2021
Message from May 5, 2021 - what Father God ministered to share and a vision He gave.
Thank you for supporting our ministry through prayer, encouragement, sharing, liking and commenting. If you would like to learn more about our ministry - visit our website at www.VickyAndChuck.com. There you will find our videos, music ministry and the community that God has prompted us to build online to support the Body of Christ.
Thank you for supporting our ministry through prayer, encouragement, sharing, liking and commenting. If you would like to learn more about our ministry - visit our website at www.VickyAndChuck.com. There you will find our videos, music ministry and the community that God has prompted us to build online to support the Body of Christ.
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