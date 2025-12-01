BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
1 in 2 Kids Autistic by 2030? What They're Hiding Will SICKEN You w/ Tracy Slepcevic
Man in America
Man in AmericaCheckmark Icon
666 views • 1 day ago

A silent crisis is exploding in America, and no one in power wants you asking why. Today, autism rates have skyrocketed to 1 in 31 among eight-year-olds — and the real numbers are almost certainly much higher. In this powerful conversation, Tracy Slepcevic breaks down what she uncovered after her own son regressed following routine shots, the shocking rise in childhood immune damage, and why parents are left fighting alone while the system gaslights them. We dig into the environmental toxins, skyrocketing vaccine schedules, gut devastation, and the medical cover-ups fueling a generation of injured kids — and what families can actually do to heal. Tracy's websites: https://warriormom.com/ https://autismhealth.com/ https://substack.com/@autismwarriormom Text SETH to 36912 to get 60% off the BAERSkin Hoodie today! Or click: https://baer.skin/seth Wavwatch website: https://wavwatch.com/seth use promo code SETH to save $$$ To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save.

