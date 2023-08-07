Create New Account
Heighten your Senses for Self Defense
Code Red Defense
Published 16 hours ago

Learn Self Defense

► https://www.codereddefense.com

In this tutorial, we explain a drill that will heighten your senses for self defense. Having awareness in the streets and in your life in general, is crucial for your personal protection.

Speaking of awareness, we have a complete self-defense instructional video here:

► https://www.codereddefense.com/awareness-and-avoidance/

You can learn more on this topic of self defense here:

https://www.codereddefense.com/how-to-heighten-your-senses-in-a-street-fight/

Thanks for watching and stay safe,

Nick Drossos and Patrick Viana

Code Red Defense

► https://www.codereddefense.com/newsletter/

