© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Director at Francis Crick Institute admits the COVID shot destroys the immune system white blood T cells.
David LV Bauer (https://www.crick.ac.uk/research/find-a-researcher/david-lv-bauer), director at Francis Crick Institute who studied the Pfizer jab patients, admits the shot permanently obliterates your immune system white blood T cells (https://www.cancer.gov/publications/dictionaries/cancer-terms/def/t-cell).
Source @Real World News
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/