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TASA - July 05, 2021 - 10) You will never have to Pay Taxes ever Again - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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107 views • July 11, 2021
Every American State National and State Citizen will have access to their prepaid account, but we all have to support our American State Assembly our government to support us. The Living law Firm and Justice Anna Von Reitz are working day and night to build Blue Dot Trade banks, State National banks, so your support is crucial to make this reality.
For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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