BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

57. Building the Nano-technocratic Tower of Babel. Nasha-ville.
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5190 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
120 views • January 02, 2021
As always there is much more to share. I pray you are are well and holding fast in Christ Jesus. His grace and peace be with you all.

Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!

The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.

Amen.

Shared from and subscribe to:
Many Fishers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos

Many Fish
https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/videos
Keywords
vaccineshoaxbiblecommunismpropagandaaiscripturegenocidenwo1984prophesymark of the beastagenda 21fallen angelsnephilimquarantinedays of noahmasksmsm lieslockdownscovidplandemiccurfewsthe great reset
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Failed foreign relations rebranded: Washington&#8217;s new slogan sells retreat as strength, and the vacuum is already filling

Failed foreign relations rebranded: Washington’s new slogan sells retreat as strength, and the vacuum is already filling

Lance D Johnson
EU allocates $736 million for online censorship under the ruse of tackling &#8220;hate speech&#8221; and &#8220;disinformation&#8221;

EU allocates $736 million for online censorship under the ruse of tackling “hate speech” and “disinformation”

Belle Carter
Study: EV Battery Carbon Footprint Could Fall 34% by 2050 With Cleaner Production

Study: EV Battery Carbon Footprint Could Fall 34% by 2050 With Cleaner Production

Edison Reed
FEMA Shifts Disaster Response Duties to States Under New Federal Plan

FEMA Shifts Disaster Response Duties to States Under New Federal Plan

Douglas Harrington
Companies Are Licensing Workplace Emails, Slack Messages to AI Developers, Often Without Employee Knowledge

Companies Are Licensing Workplace Emails, Slack Messages to AI Developers, Often Without Employee Knowledge

Edison Reed
Lebanon summoned to a U.S. military headquarters: disarm Hezbollah or the occupation drags on, as U.N. peacekeepers head for the exit

Lebanon summoned to a U.S. military headquarters: disarm Hezbollah or the occupation drags on, as U.N. peacekeepers head for the exit

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy