UNREPENTANT “CHRISTIANS” GUILTY OF UNRIGHTEOUSNES, Romans 2:12-29, 1:30; John 8:32-34, 20241114





(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

John 8:32-34:

32 And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.

33 They answered him, We be Abraham's seed, and were never in bondage to any man: how sayest thou, Ye shall be made free?

34 Jesus answered them, Verily, verily, I say unto you, Whosoever committeth sin is the servant of sin. Amen!

Philippians 1:9-11:

9 And this I pray, that your love may abound yet more and more in knowledge and in all judgment;

10 That ye may approve things that are excellent; that ye may be sincere and without offence till the day of Christ.

11 Being filled with the fruits of righteousness, which are by Jesus Christ, unto the glory and praise of God. Amen!

Deuteronomy 5:8:

8 Thou shalt not make thee any graven image, or any likeness of any thing that is in heaven above, or that is in the earth beneath, or that is in the waters beneath the earth. Amen!