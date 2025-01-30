Martyrdom of Iman Jaradat Due to Road Blockade

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iman Jaradat (47 years old) was martyred due to the closure of the entrance to the village of Sa'ir, north of the city of Hebron, by the Zionist occupation forces. Closing the checkpoint and the occupation forces preventing the ambulance from arriving was the reason for her martyrdom Interviews: Yasser Jaradat: The martyr's family Dr. Abdul Salam Jaradat: Political activist
Reporting: Sari Jaradat
Filmed: 22/01/2025
https://www.FreePalestine.Video