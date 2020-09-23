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Wayne Root - Joe Biden The Placeholder
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38 views • September 23, 2020
Get Ready for President Kamala Harris and Vice President Nancy Pelosi
It’s time for President Trump to start telling the raw truth to the American people. He knows it. I know it. Most voters who don’t suffer from “Trump Derangement Syndrome” know it. Anyone with a brain and common sense knows it. If you think your choice in this election is Donald Trump versus Joe Biden, you’re blind, deaf or really dumb. Biden’s not the candidate. Biden is just a placeholder, a brand name at the top to scam voters. But he will never serve as the actual president.
https://townhall.com/.../get-ready-for-president-kamala...
#wayneroort #placeholder #joekamala #biden #presidentalrace #election2020 #electioday #wayneroort #wayneallynroot #war #warnow #waynerootusaradio #botchedbiden #creepyjoebiden #sleepyjoebiden #joeidiot #joemoron #joedirtbiden #bidensucks #dailyjoe #dailyjoebiden #joebiden #biden #biden2020 #joekamala #bidendenial #trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kag #americafirst
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It’s time for President Trump to start telling the raw truth to the American people. He knows it. I know it. Most voters who don’t suffer from “Trump Derangement Syndrome” know it. Anyone with a brain and common sense knows it. If you think your choice in this election is Donald Trump versus Joe Biden, you’re blind, deaf or really dumb. Biden’s not the candidate. Biden is just a placeholder, a brand name at the top to scam voters. But he will never serve as the actual president.
https://townhall.com/.../get-ready-for-president-kamala...
#wayneroort #placeholder #joekamala #biden #presidentalrace #election2020 #electioday #wayneroort #wayneallynroot #war #warnow #waynerootusaradio #botchedbiden #creepyjoebiden #sleepyjoebiden #joeidiot #joemoron #joedirtbiden #bidensucks #dailyjoe #dailyjoebiden #joebiden #biden #biden2020 #joekamala #bidendenial #trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kag #americafirst
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