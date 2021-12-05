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EP 2718-8AM 80 REPUBLICANS VOTE FOR VACCINE DATABASE
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90 views • December 05, 2021
EP 2718-8AM 80 REPUBLICANS VOTE FOR VACCINE DATABASE 
Eighty House Republicans on Tuesday voted with Democrats to pass the Immunization Infrastructure Modernization Act of 2021, which if signed into law would reportedly “modernize” already existing vaccination database systems. Not one Democrat voted “no” on the legislation, also called H.B. 550, but 130 Republicans declined to support the bill.  There seems to be a disconnect between House GOP members who voted to pass the bill and those who did not regarding what the legislation would actually accomplish. Among the “no” votes, some lawmakers view H.B. 550 as a chance for the federal government to grossly expand its power. Among the “yes” votes, the bill would do the opposite, and, in fact, protect states from federal government overreach in public health, according to a source affiliated with the bill’s development.  https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19429 

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