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Why the Covid Vaccines Are Part Of The Mark Of The Beast
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111 views • April 19, 2021
The Abomination that makes people desolate (Spirit of God leaves you) comes first as the doorway for the mark, name or number of the beast.
1 Corinthians 3:16-17
King James Version
16 Know ye not that ye are the temple of God, and that the Spirit of God dwelleth in you?
17 If any man defile the temple of God, him shall God destroy; for the temple of God is holy, which temple ye are.
John 2:19-21
King James Version
19 Jesus answered and said unto them, Destroy this temple, and in three days I will raise it up.
20 Then said the Jews, Forty and six years was this temple in building, and wilt thou rear it up in three days?
21 But he spake of the temple of his body.
Acts 14:22
King James Version
22 Confirming the souls of the disciples, and exhorting them to continue in the faith, and that we must through much tribulation enter into the kingdom of God.
BE WARNED: THE SIFTING PROCESS OF OUR FAITH TO PREPARE US TO BE MARKED AS SATANS CHILDREN BEGAN WITH THE COVID FACEMASK. No one knows better than the devil how the effects of he who is faithful in little will also be faithful in much. Those who are not faithful in little will be weakened in faith or have nothing to build upon as the next level of sifting of our faith begins, which is the covid vaccines. By the time people realise the right hand or forehead ( bare in mind you are already tested in forehead and wrist area for covid temperature) it will be too late. Also understand the technology we have now can be made to travel to any part of the body. People essentially are being used as guinea pigs.
1 Corinthians 3:16-17
King James Version
16 Know ye not that ye are the temple of God, and that the Spirit of God dwelleth in you?
17 If any man defile the temple of God, him shall God destroy; for the temple of God is holy, which temple ye are.
John 2:19-21
King James Version
19 Jesus answered and said unto them, Destroy this temple, and in three days I will raise it up.
20 Then said the Jews, Forty and six years was this temple in building, and wilt thou rear it up in three days?
21 But he spake of the temple of his body.
Acts 14:22
King James Version
22 Confirming the souls of the disciples, and exhorting them to continue in the faith, and that we must through much tribulation enter into the kingdom of God.
BE WARNED: THE SIFTING PROCESS OF OUR FAITH TO PREPARE US TO BE MARKED AS SATANS CHILDREN BEGAN WITH THE COVID FACEMASK. No one knows better than the devil how the effects of he who is faithful in little will also be faithful in much. Those who are not faithful in little will be weakened in faith or have nothing to build upon as the next level of sifting of our faith begins, which is the covid vaccines. By the time people realise the right hand or forehead ( bare in mind you are already tested in forehead and wrist area for covid temperature) it will be too late. Also understand the technology we have now can be made to travel to any part of the body. People essentially are being used as guinea pigs.
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