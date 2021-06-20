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Brace Yourself for Biden/Harris
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82 views • June 20, 2021
What happened in the 2020 election? Jared Taylor of American Renaissance analyzes the election results and explains what they mean for white people.
Thumbnail credit: © Adam Schultz/Biden for President via ZUMA Wire
The transcript of this video is available here: https://www.amren.com/videos/2020/11/brace-yourself-for-biden-harris/
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Thumbnail credit: © Adam Schultz/Biden for President via ZUMA Wire
The transcript of this video is available here: https://www.amren.com/videos/2020/11/brace-yourself-for-biden-harris/
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
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