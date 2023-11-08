Create New Account
Trump’s Triumphs #80: MAGA’s Rule Of Law vs. Immigration Emancipation & The Restoration Of A Nation.
Golgotha's144,000
  Rule of law vs. Unrestricted Immigration and the restoration of our nation biblically. A hard-working, God-fearing family-oriented Spanish nation is rushing across our southern border, not the muslim hordes of dying democracies around the world...

Keywords
rule of lawimmigrationbordersspanish

