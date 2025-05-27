© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Crazy Guy On Police Ride-A-Long Brings Loaded Gun
#bodycam #florida
Quote from the video:
Officer: "I appreciate you trying to help me. But not that way we'll talk about this when we get to the station do you. Understand."
Ride-Along Rodney Kang: "Man I thought I was coming to be the policeman no no no no absolutely. Not."