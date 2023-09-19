The consequence of Azerbaijani shelling against Stepanakert, the capital of Artsakh.

At the first stage of the operation, Azerbaijan is engaged in suppressing Armenian air defense and electronic warfare in order to seize complete air supremacy in order to provide air cover for the actions of infantry and equipment. Considering that Armenia’s air defense and electronic warfare in Karabakh have not become stronger since the 2020 war, there is no reason to believe that Azerbaijan will not be able to achieve what it wants. With the seizure of air supremacy, the massive use of loitering ammunition against concentrations of Armenian manpower and equipment will most likely begin.

The Azerbaijani army launched a major attack in the directions of Askeran, Agdere, Khojaly, and Khojavend with the support of armored units

Azerbaijan launched a ground operation to ethnically cleanse the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia did not give anyone a mandate to carry out ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh - Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan

Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan says that he foresaw the outbreak of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh: we saw the tension

Pashinyan: Azerbaijan is trying to drag Armenia into a full-scale war

In The Loop: What’s The 🇦🇲Armenia-Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 Conflict About?

🔹The two sides are fighting over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is inhabited by mostly ethnic Armenians, and seven surrounding districts, inhabited by Azerbaijanis until they were expelled in the 90s.

🔹The region is controlled by the breakaway republic of Artsakh, but is recognised internationally as part of Azerbaijan.

🔹Since 2022, Azerbaijan has launched an illegal blockade of Artsakh, sending “eco-activists” to block the Lachin corridor, the only road connecting the Republic to the rest of the world.

🔹Civilian infrastructure such as gas, electricity, and Internet have been cut by Azerbaijan, and the region has resorted to blackouts to ration local energy.

🔹Local Armenians fear the blockade aims to drive them from the region.

🔹The conflict is mediated by foreign countries. Russia and Iran remain neutral, while Turkey is generally seen as a supporter of Azerbaijan. The US is split, with different lobbies pulling policy in different directions. Azerbaijan accuses France of being pro-Armenian due to its large diaspora, which it claims uses its influence to guide Paris’ foreign policy.



