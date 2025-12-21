SARAH FROM UK WARNS AMERICA ON DEALING WITH ISLAM: If you don't take care of this right now and deal with it right now, you're doomed.





It's really bad in the UK right now our government is allowing 2,000 men to come across. The channel on rubber dinghies, and they're flying them in as well, and that's without the ones that come on a legal work permit and then don't work. And it turns into illegal immigration.





Young women and children are being sexually assaulted, raped, and murdered on a weekly basis. And our government don't care about us. They're siding with the Islam and it really needs to be spoken about. People like myself are called a racist, a fascist, a far-right thug, a Nazi, but the same people that call me a Nazi are calling for death for Jews in the street.





England is at Breaking point.