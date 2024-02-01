Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Rep. Clay Higgins · Our Country is Disintegrating
channel image
GalacticStorm
2196 Subscribers
Shop now
76 views
Published 17 hours ago

“Executive Policy out of our White House in 2021 are disintegrating this Country America, and who’s ultimately responsible for that? Mayorkas. That’s who we’re impeaching today…” -Rep. Clay Higgins.

Rep. Clay Higgins · The Democrats don’t seem to grasp simple truth about our southern border. Everything is very much not cool…

Jan 30

@RepClayHiggins

https://x.com/RepClayHiggins/status/1752505290749055301?s=20

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket