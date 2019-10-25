President Trump Cancels WaPo and NY Times Subscriptions Across ALL Federal Agencies - 1661-6P

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GUEST: Rodney Lee Conover - comic - actor - activist - Political Candidate
Once a writer for Rush Limbaugh Rodney is now a Entertainment and political consultant, writer, performer and entertainer for 26 years. Experience in speech writing, ad copy, online and media promotion. Published in every form of media, including TV, film, online, print. Rodney was a 2014 Republican candidate who sought election to the U.S. House to represent the 8th Congressional District of California.[1] Conover withdrew from the race prior to the filing deadline.
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