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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Silver, Gold, And Proper Courts.
Proverbs 25:11 (NIV).
11) Like apples of gold in settings of silver
is a ruling rightly given.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Honest courts are precious to the citizens.
https://pc1.tiny.us/6wr6t3rr
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