Welcome To Proverbs Club.Silver, Gold, And Proper Courts.
Proverbs 25:11 (NIV).
11) Like apples of gold in settings of silver
is a ruling rightly given.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Honest courts are precious to the citizens.
https://pc1.tiny.us/6wr6t3rr
#like #apples #gold #settings #silver #ruling #rightly #given
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.