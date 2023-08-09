Put Yourself First Subliminal - 639 Hz Unblock Heart Chakra

Empathic people sometimes suffer with focusing on others and putting themselves last, and they may be more susceptible to it if their heart chakra is blocked.

Because of this, it might be challenging to take the time to love yourself when the heart chakra is blocked or completely closed.





Solfeggio 639 Hz is the frequency of Heart. It enhances communication, understanding, tolerance, and love.





136.10 Hz tone is soothing and promotes relaxation. It has a restorative nature and brings balance and harmony when relating with others.

341 Hz carrier wave associated with the heart chakra





Isochronic - 10.5 Hz Alpha Wave

The use of headphones are recommended for the best results but not required.





Subliminals work by bypassing the filters of the conscious mind, sending very clear messages into the subconscious.

Put Yourself First Subliminal Affirmations





I am deserving of love and care, especially from myself.

I am worthy of positive relationships that honour and cherish me.

I have everything I need already inside myself.

I am capable of expressing my boundaries respectfully and assertively.

My life is lived on my own terms.

I release the need to please everyone.

I am not obligated to say yes to everything and everyone.

I am responsible for my own happiness and wellbeing.

My words hold value and truth.

I trust my intuition and honour my boundaries.

I am not responsible for other people’s happiness.

I am self-assured in all areas of my life.

I am allowed to say no without feeling guilty.

Saying no to others means saying yes to myself.

I am worthy of living a fulfilling life on my own terms.

My worth is not tied to how much I can do for others.

It’s not my responsibility to fix someone else’s problems.

Setting boundaries is an act of self-care.

Putting myself first is vital and necessary.

